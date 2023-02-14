Motorcyclist killed after being hit by auto-rickshaw on Sylhet highway

A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Sylhet after being hit by an auto-rickshaw which was reportedly being chased by highway police.

The accident took place in Sowargaon area of Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway around 4:00pm on Tuesday (14 February), killing Emad Ahmed, 35, on the spot, Osmaninagar Police Station Inspector Zahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

People agitated by the incident beat up the two policemen and blocked the highway for about two hours.

Tamabil Highway Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Abdul Kabir said, "The police signaled an auto-rickshaw that was plying illegally on the highway to stop. As the auto-rickshaw ran away, it hit the motorcyclist, knocking him down. A truck coming from behind hit him and he died on the spot."

"Highway Police SI Abdul Karim was injured in the mob-attack and was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital," said Osmaninagar police station SI Sujit Chakraborty.