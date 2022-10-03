Inflation rose in August but declined in September: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said that inflation might have declined in September even though it increased in August.

However, the inflation data for August has not yet been released yet.

The minister said, "Though more time is being required, all the detailed data would be released within a couple of days."

The planning minister made the statements during a training of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) regarding a post-computational assessment of the Population Census of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In July, Bangladesh's rate of inflation declined slightly to 7.48% following months of increase, with a drop noticed in food inflation as well.