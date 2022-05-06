Iconic structures in Australia’s Canberra illuminated in colours of Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 08:00 pm

Iconic structures in Australia’s Canberra illuminated in colours of Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh-Australia celebrates 50th anniversary of bilateral relations

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Historic John Gorton Building, Old Parliament House, and National Carillon in Australian capital Canberra have been illuminated in red and green from Friday (6 May) evening.

On behalf of the Australian government, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the National Capital Authority of Australia have shown this unique gesture of friendship as Australia and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

The lighting was made available from the sunset of Friday to the dawn of next day, reads a press release.

Enthusiastic community members enjoyed the lighting with their friends and family and sought to contribute to propagating the message of friendship and partnership between Australia and Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier, the Bangladeshi high commission arranged the illumination of National Carillon in the colours of Bangladesh Flag on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence and National Day on 27 March.

The high commission engaged with the Australian authorities last year for illumination of several iconic structures in Canberra as Bangladesh and Australia mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

The illumination made Bangladesh visible in Canberra and earned high appreciation from the diaspora members.

 

