Human chain against LGRD minister for alleged land grabbing purposeful

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

Human chain against LGRD minister for alleged land grabbing purposeful

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 07:46 pm
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam

Local Government Minister Tazul Islam Saturday said that the human chain and demonstration on the excuse of land grabbing of a madrassah and demands for his removal was baseless and purposeful.

"I heard that the deputy commissioner and UNO have undertaken Ashroyon project for the homeless on the Khas land under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office. I have several homes in Cumilla, Dhaka and Laksam where there is hardly anyone to live in," said the minister.

"I have huge arable lands which cannot be cultivated due to shortage of manpower. Why should I grab anyone's house and only 11 decimal of land of the madrassah, I don't understand?" Tazul Islam wondered.

The minister stated this while answering questions from media after inaugurating the 'Cumilla Divisional Startup Incubation' as the chief guest at Cumillla Shilpokala Academy. ICT division organised the programme.      

A three-day training programme has been arranged for the start-ups under the project.

Tazul Islam said, "if they (Tarikat Federation) needed the land for any logical reason, they could have told the administration or directly inform me as I am the local lawmaker. Whenever I heard that they have objection on that location, I have asked the DC to stop the works immediately," he said.

"But they formed a human chain wearing shroud and demanding my removal from the ministers' post on such an issue which I am not even aware of, which means someone has organised it purposefully," said Tazul Islam.

Regarding the search committee, the minister said if any party does not submit names or participate in the polls, it is their own choice.   

The minister informed that Cumilla WASA would be established to solve the pure drinking water and sewerage problems of the city. 

The minister however noted that there is no scope to make the democratic system disputable centring the issue of electing some of the candidates uncontested in the local government elections.

Top News

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam / Land grabbing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places