Human chain against LGRD minister for alleged land grabbing purposeful

Local Government Minister Tazul Islam Saturday said that the human chain and demonstration on the excuse of land grabbing of a madrassah and demands for his removal was baseless and purposeful.

"I heard that the deputy commissioner and UNO have undertaken Ashroyon project for the homeless on the Khas land under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office. I have several homes in Cumilla, Dhaka and Laksam where there is hardly anyone to live in," said the minister.

"I have huge arable lands which cannot be cultivated due to shortage of manpower. Why should I grab anyone's house and only 11 decimal of land of the madrassah, I don't understand?" Tazul Islam wondered.

The minister stated this while answering questions from media after inaugurating the 'Cumilla Divisional Startup Incubation' as the chief guest at Cumillla Shilpokala Academy. ICT division organised the programme.

A three-day training programme has been arranged for the start-ups under the project.

Tazul Islam said, "if they (Tarikat Federation) needed the land for any logical reason, they could have told the administration or directly inform me as I am the local lawmaker. Whenever I heard that they have objection on that location, I have asked the DC to stop the works immediately," he said.

"But they formed a human chain wearing shroud and demanding my removal from the ministers' post on such an issue which I am not even aware of, which means someone has organised it purposefully," said Tazul Islam.

Regarding the search committee, the minister said if any party does not submit names or participate in the polls, it is their own choice.

The minister informed that Cumilla WASA would be established to solve the pure drinking water and sewerage problems of the city.

The minister however noted that there is no scope to make the democratic system disputable centring the issue of electing some of the candidates uncontested in the local government elections.