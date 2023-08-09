Top Khulna criminal 'Tera Mosta' arrested

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 06:15 pm

Tera Mosta, arrested on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. Photo: Police
Tera Mosta, arrested on Wednesday, 9 August 2023. Photo: Police

A top criminal of Khulna, Sheikh Golam Mostafa alias Tera Mosta, has been arrested after he tried to extort money and vandalised the house of a local resident.

Mostafa, who was listed as a wanted criminal in the Special Branch of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), was arrested by conducting a special operation in the Bandabazar area of Labanchora police station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Labanchora police station OC Enamul Haque said, "Recently, he threatened a man named Tofazzel Hossain and demanded a ransom of Tk70 lakh for a land Mostafa grabbed. Later he extorted Tk30,000 from him. When Mostafa went to Tofazzel's house to collect the rest of the amount and could not find him, he ransacked the house and left.

"Afterwards, the family filed a complaint with the police. He was then arrested in a raid," the OC said, adding that after the arrest, Tofazzel's brother Mofazzel Hossain filed a case against Mostafa.

He was sent to court with a five-day remand plea.

Mostafa, 47, is the son of Sheikh Abul Hossain hailing from Cement Factory Road, Bandabazar under Labanchora area of Khulna city. Being involved in criminal activities for a long time and having one misaligned eye, he was identified as 'Tera Mosta' in the wanted list of the special branch of Khulna police.

After his arrest, Khulna Police Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque held a press conference at the KMP head office around 2pm Wednesday.

He said Tera Mosta is a top criminal and land robber. A total of 26 cases including eight murder, four extortion, one forgery, one under Arms Act, including 12 cases under various sections, have been filed against him in various police stations of Khulna district and Khulna city.

He has been arrested a few times for engaging in criminal activities. However, he managed to secure bail every time.

"Now we will discuss with the prosecution, so that enough witnesses can be produced in the court to ensure his punishment," said the KMP commissioner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

