Hindu temple vandalised in Kurigram over land dispute

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

Hindu temple vandalised in Kurigram over land dispute

UNB
09 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 07:24 pm
Hindu temple vandalised in Kurigram over land dispute

Miscreants vandalised Hindu idols and torched a temple in Fulbari upazila of Kurigram following a land dispute early Tuesday, said police. 
 
The crime took place around 1am in Nagdanga village of Naodanga union of the upazila in the temple adjacent to the house of local Ratikanto Roy, said Fazlur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fulbari police station. 
 
As locals sensed their presence and informed Ratikanto, the miscreants fled the scene. 
 
About 40% of the temple structure was damaged in the fire, Ratikanto said. 
 
According to locals, the miscreants committed such a crime following a land dispute. 
 
Ratikanto Roy's grandfather Shirish Chandra Roy sold 60 decimal of land to Abdus Samad Ghatial of Lalmonirhat district about 35 years ago. There was also a temple on two decimal areas of the land and Samad's family had been living there for a long time. 
 
But Samad's two sons demanded two decimals of land somewhere else instead of that occupied by the temple. 
 
Finally on 6 May, the Union Parishad chairman asked Samad's sons two leave two decimals of land for the temple and road. 
 
On Monday, Samad's elder son Shahidul had an altercation with Ratikanto's brother Shibcharan over cutting bamboo in the temple area, said Samad's another son Azimul. 
 
"Then the temple was torched at night. This is done to frame us," he added. 
 
Phulbari Naodanga Union Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad General Secretary Ratan Roy said miscreants may have committed this crime to create fear among Hindus. They also demanded immediate action. 
 
However, no case has been filed yet, said the OC. 
 
Superintendent of Kurigram Police Syeda Jannat Ara said legal steps will be taken soon after an investigation. 

Top News

Hindu Temple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

10h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

35m | Videos
In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

3h | Videos
Tajia procession of Muharram

Tajia procession of Muharram

4h | Videos
Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110