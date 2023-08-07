Heavy rain halts Chittagong University shuttles, 1 hurt in landslides

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 05:50 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Persistent rainfall has led to the suspension of shuttle train services connecting Chattogram city with Chittagong University (CU), as the rail lines have become submerged.

Moreover, heavy rains triggered landslides in multiple locations on the campus, injuring a person as a chunk of soil fell onto a house in Shahi Colony on campus on Monday morning. 

These incidents also led to power line disruptions and uprooted trees across the campus.

In a spot visit, The Business Standard found that there has been a landslide on the hill next to the university transport office. Besides, half of the road is closed due to landslides on the Golpakkur side of the university. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kata Pahar Road connecting the university's main gate to the BBA faculty and the road connected to the Social Sciences Department were blocked due to landslides. 

CU Chief Security Officer Abdur Razzak said, "A house on the campus suffered extensive damage when a large tree along soil mass fell onto it. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as residents were previously advised to relocate to the university college for shelter. This advisory will be reiterated again.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The incident led to uprooted trees, damaged electric infrastructure, and only one accessible road to the campus, he added.

Proctor Nurul Azim Sikder said, "We are actively clearing fallen trees that have caused roadblocks in several spots on the campus, aiming to restore normalcy."

As the railway tracks went underwater, the train got stuck at Foteabad Station, and shuttle services are currently suspended, he added. 

Chittagong University

