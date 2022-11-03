South Korean delegation visit BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital

Health

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seven-member high-level delegation led by Jung Choon Soon, chairman of South Korea's Parliament Committee on Health, and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun, visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialized Hospital on Thursday (3 November).

On behalf of BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Director Brig Gen Abdullah Al Harun and Project Director Dr S M Ear-E-Mahabub welcomed the South Korean delegation, said a press release. 

After the visit, the delegation held a courtesy meeting with Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

They discussed the construction of the Super Specialized Hospital and Super Specialized-2 (Wireless Building) of BSMMU.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the South Korean government and its Exim Bank.

The delegation promised financial and technical support for the development of BSMMU on behalf of their government.

