Out-of-pocket expenditure for treatment increases further

Currently, Bangladeshis have to pay 69% of their total treatment costs out of their own pockets, which previously was 66% – a rate already quite high compared to the world perspective, according to a report unveiled at a programme today.

Also, patients have to spend 65% of their out-of-pocket health expenses on drugs alone.

These data were disclosed by Bangladesh National Health Accounts Cell's focal person Dr Subrata Pal at the dissemination ceremony of Bangladesh National Health Accounts 1997-2020 at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday (4 January).

Dr Pal said that in 2020, almost two-thirds (68.5%) of the total health expenditure in Bangladesh was spent through individual expenditure, on the other hand, 5% was spent by development aid agencies.

According to previously published Bangladesh National Health Accounts data, public sector expenditure accounted for 22.8% of total health expenditure in 2015; which increased slightly to 23.1% in 2020.

The government's average per capita expenditure on healthcare in 2020 was Tk4,578 or $54.

At present, most of the money that the government spends on health care is in Dhaka division, and least in Mymensingh division. The per capita expenditure in Dhaka division is Tk7,039 and it is Tk2,060 in Mymensingh.

In the event, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that some steps should be taken to reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure. The cost of the private sector should be reduced, he added.

The minister said, stopping the sale of over-the-counter antibiotics will reduce drug costs.

"Prescribing unnecessary additional tests should be stopped. Health insurance should be strengthened. There is a pilot project regarding health Insurance that is planned to be rolled out across the country," he added