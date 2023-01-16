'Increase budget to reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures'

16 January, 2023
The government needs to increase budget allocations for the health sector to save people from out-of-pocket spending, speakers told a discussion season on health budget on Monday (16 January).

They said the country's out-of-pocket health expenditure remains high due to lower government allocations for the health sector, which is just 2.5% of the GDP, the lowest in South Asia. 

Bangladesh Health Watch, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, and Unnayan Shamannay jointly organised the session, according to a press release. 

Former secretary for planning ministry Mamun-al-Rashid was present as the chief guest with Dhaka University Professor Dr M Abu Eusuf, BIDS Senior Research Fellow Dr SM Zulfiqar Ali, and Ministry of Health's Additional Secretary Kazi Zebunnessa Begum in attendance.

The keynote paper based on research conducted to determine the changes in the health budget required to reduce out-of-pocket health expenditure of primary health care-seekers in rural Bangladesh was presented by eminent Economist and Chair of Unnayan Shamannay- Professor Dr Atiur Rahman. 

He pointed out that around 5% of the national budget is currently being allocated to the health sector.

"Adding another 2 to 3 percentage points to this allocation and then channeling the additional allocations to increase the supply of free-of-cost medicine in rural healthcare facilities and to fill out the vacant posts in those healthcare facilities could reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures to a significant extent," Dr Atiur Rahman pointed out. 

He presented the results of a simulation that shows that increasing allocations for the said sub-sectors of the health budget out-of-pocket health expenditure could be reduced from 69% to 51%.

Professor M Abu Eusuf inferred that out-of-pocket health expenditure could be reduced to a significant extent if quality health services could be made available in peripheral areas as they are available in Dhaka and some other big cities. 

Dr SM Zulfiqar Ali highlighted the economic impact of high health expenses on poorer households while he inferred that the country could be further advanced in poverty reduction if out-of-pocket health expenditure could be reduced. 

Zebunnesa Begum, in her remarks, emphasised effective coordination among the stakeholders and strong monitoring mechanism to translate the political commitments related to healthcare into actions. 

In the remarks from the Chief Guest, Mamun-al-Rashid highlighted the related ministries and divisions/directorates lacking the capacity to implement the budget as a major obstacle on the way of increasing allocations to the health sector. 

He, therefore, emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of spending the allocated resources.

