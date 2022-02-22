Medical waste management system costing Tk214cr on cards

Health

Saifuddin Saif & Tawsia Tajmim
22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:04 pm

Related News

Medical waste management system costing Tk214cr on cards

The Waste Management Centre established under the project will train people on modern methods of medical waste management

Saifuddin Saif & Tawsia Tajmim
22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:04 pm
Medical waste management system costing Tk214cr on cards

Containers of different colours are kept in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College in Dhaka to treat and dispose of different types of medical waste properly, but the hospital cannot manage the system due to a lack of required infrastructure and skilled manpower.

In fact, most of the hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country cannot manage the system that requires separation and treatment of hazardous medical waste in yellow containers, sharp waste in red containers, radioactive waste in silver containers, recyclable waste in white containers, and non-recyclable waste in black containers.

To remedy the situation, the Ministry of Health recently sent a proposal to the Planning Ministry on setting up of waste management systems at 15 government hospitals by 2024 at a cost of around Tk214 crore.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in its weekly meeting on Tuesday approved the waste management project. During the approval, the prime minister asked for readying manpower for waste management alongside a purchase of equipment. 

She directed the authorities to compel private hospitals to dispose of medical waste properly.

The project, "Establishment of Medical Waste Management System in 15 Govt Hospitals," will develop an infrastructure to manage waste from government hospitals in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College, Rangpur Medical College, Satkhira Medical College, and 10 government hospitals in Munshiganj, Bandarban, Lakshmipur, Jhenaidah, Bagerhat, Lalmonirhat, Joypurhat, Panchagarh, Pirojpur and Sherpur.

Under the project, equipment and vehicles needed for managing medical waste will be purchased.

Besides, skilled manpower will be developed through training at the "Waste Management Centre" established under the project.

Recommending the project, Nasima Begum, member (secretary) of Bangladesh Planning Commission, said, "This project will enable us to collect, transport, treat and dispose of medical waste, and provide healthcare in a safe, clean and infection-free environment."

"This project will alleviate the current crisis in medical waste management and reduce environmental and public health risks," Dr Farid Hossain Miah, director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS, told The Business Standard.

Sources at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said currently the non-government organisation PRISM Bangladesh Foundation collects and disposes of infectious medical waste, while the two city corporations in Dhaka dispose of non-infectious medical waste.

According to the project proposal, the risk of hepatitis-B, hepatitis-C, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and AIDS infections has been increasing as there are no proper medical waste treatment facilities at most government and nongovernment hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country.

A Brac study published in October last year found that 248 tonnes of medical waste are generated daily from the hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. Among these, only 35 tonnes (14.1%) of waste are under proper management. This system is limited to the capital city Dhaka.

"On top of that, the treatment of this waste is managed by a single private organisation. Although waste separation facilities are available at the healthcare centres and hospitals in the country, there are no medical waste disposal or treatment facilities in place in those establishments," said the Brac study.

"Poorly managed waste in Bangladesh poses a huge threat to the environment and might create a prolonged and unwanted public health hazard and be a potential source of re-emerging infections," said Dr Lelin Chowdhury, an expert in public health and preventive healthcare.

Top News

medical waste management / Medical waste / Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

2h | Analysis
When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

10h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

12h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

2h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

3h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

4h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business