At least 87 dead registered in five Dhaka hospitals as unrest grips country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:50 am

Related News

At least 87 dead registered in five Dhaka hospitals as unrest grips country

“All four operation theatres of the hospital have remained occupied simultaneously since morning. We are not even able to maintain a register due to patient pressure,” an official of the Emergency Department of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital said

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:50 am
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). File photo: Collected
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). File photo: Collected

At least 87 people died across Dhaka today (5 August) in the ongoing violence, including clashes between protesters and law enforcement members, and arson attacks centring the ongoing student-public movement.

Some of the major hospitals saw a very high-pressure day from dawn as huge injured patients, who were attacked in today's clashes in different places in the capital, came to the hospitals for treatment, with many still arriving, our correspondents report after visiting the hospitals.

Till 7pm, 30-40 were brought dead, or came in critical condition and died after reaching or while undergoing treatment, Emergency Department officials of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital told TBS. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, over a hundred injured were brought to the hospital for treatment. 

Speaking to TBS in the evening, one official, on condition of anonymity, said, "We went through huge pressure all day long due to the high number of injured patients coming. Most of them were wounded by bullets. Patients are still coming.

"All four operation theatres of the hospital have remained occupied simultaneously since morning. We are not even able to maintain a register due to patient pressure," the official said.

The Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) also saw a big rush today with injured patients including a number of bullet wounds.

A staff of the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said "We have a tally of 25 dead till 7pm. Some of them died before reaching hospital while others died after coming. The death toll may rise as more patients are coming, including critically injured."

They also said over a hundred injured patients came till the afternoon.

"Patients are still continuing to come from Jatrabari and the nearest areas as clashes are still going on there. Most of the patients coming are bullet wounds in head and hand," the staff said in the evening. 

Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital registered two deaths and 44 injured as of 8:00pm, Major Gen Hafizur Rahman, deputy director of the hospital, said.

"We have treated 48 injured patients till now, alongside two dead," he said at around 8:10pm.

He also said injured patients were still being brought to the hospital.

"The death toll may rise as some bullet-wounded patients are in critical condition," Hafizur said.

Meanwhile, Uttara Crescent Hospital logged 8 deaths and 20-30 injured, sources at the hospital said.

Sources at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital said they had received at least five dead bodies throughout Monday. 

Another eight bodies were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, sources told TBS.

The deceased has been identified as Romzan Ali, 35; Touhidur Rahman, 28; Mujahid, 24; Russel, 24; Nafisa, Rafiq, Nishan and Shabdo. 

Three more bodies were taken to Ashulia Women and Children Hospital, sources at the hospital said. One of the deceased has been identified as Jahidul Islam, 25.

At least six more bodies were taken to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, the hospital's coordinator Golam Rahman Shahjahan told TBS late Monday.

Top News

Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital / Bangladesh / DMCH / Enam Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos