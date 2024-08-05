At least 87 dead registered in five Dhaka hospitals as unrest grips country

At least 87 people died across Dhaka today (5 August) in the ongoing violence, including clashes between protesters and law enforcement members, and arson attacks centring the ongoing student-public movement.

Some of the major hospitals saw a very high-pressure day from dawn as huge injured patients, who were attacked in today's clashes in different places in the capital, came to the hospitals for treatment, with many still arriving, our correspondents report after visiting the hospitals.

Till 7pm, 30-40 were brought dead, or came in critical condition and died after reaching or while undergoing treatment, Emergency Department officials of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital told TBS.

Besides, over a hundred injured were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to TBS in the evening, one official, on condition of anonymity, said, "We went through huge pressure all day long due to the high number of injured patients coming. Most of them were wounded by bullets. Patients are still coming.

"All four operation theatres of the hospital have remained occupied simultaneously since morning. We are not even able to maintain a register due to patient pressure," the official said.

The Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) also saw a big rush today with injured patients including a number of bullet wounds.

A staff of the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said "We have a tally of 25 dead till 7pm. Some of them died before reaching hospital while others died after coming. The death toll may rise as more patients are coming, including critically injured."

They also said over a hundred injured patients came till the afternoon.

"Patients are still continuing to come from Jatrabari and the nearest areas as clashes are still going on there. Most of the patients coming are bullet wounds in head and hand," the staff said in the evening.

Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital registered two deaths and 44 injured as of 8:00pm, Major Gen Hafizur Rahman, deputy director of the hospital, said.

"We have treated 48 injured patients till now, alongside two dead," he said at around 8:10pm.

He also said injured patients were still being brought to the hospital.

"The death toll may rise as some bullet-wounded patients are in critical condition," Hafizur said.

Meanwhile, Uttara Crescent Hospital logged 8 deaths and 20-30 injured, sources at the hospital said.

Sources at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital said they had received at least five dead bodies throughout Monday.

Another eight bodies were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, sources told TBS.

The deceased has been identified as Romzan Ali, 35; Touhidur Rahman, 28; Mujahid, 24; Russel, 24; Nafisa, Rafiq, Nishan and Shabdo.

Three more bodies were taken to Ashulia Women and Children Hospital, sources at the hospital said. One of the deceased has been identified as Jahidul Islam, 25.

At least six more bodies were taken to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, the hospital's coordinator Golam Rahman Shahjahan told TBS late Monday.