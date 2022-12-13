Medical waste being sold rather than disposed: TIB

Health

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:15 pm

Medical waste being sold rather than disposed: TIB

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:15 pm
File photo/TBS
File photo/TBS

A section of hospital staff sell untreated medical waste to syndicates who collect recyclable waste rather than disposing of it as per rules, finds a study by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

"Glass bottles, syringes, saline bags, plastic tubes, blades, scissors are sold untreated which pose risks of various infectious diseases including HIV AIDS," observed the anti-corruption agency while releasing the findings of the study titled "Challenges of Good Governance in Medical-Waste Management and Ways of Transition" at an online event Tuesday (13 December).

TIB conducted the study from June 2021 to November 2022 with data from 188 public and private hospitals, 38 city corporations-municipalities and 12 contractor institutions.

In addition, they interviewed 93 people at various levels involved in medical-waste management.

According to the TIB findings, a section of hospital staff and a ring of contractors were bringing untreated medical waste into the market which is a major threat to public health.

Moreover, TIB alleged that a well-known contracting firm has been accused of illegal trading of plastic medical waste on the black market.

"There are irregularities and corruption in all aspects of medical waste collection, storage, transportation, and treatment. There is a shortage of manpower in waste management. Various levels of officials and employees of the Health Department and City Corporation are involved in corruption," observed TIB.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in the event, "There faults in the law for medical waste management. Institutional framework for medical-waste management has not been developed. There is a lack of coordination in this work."

Medical waste / Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) / Waste Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

