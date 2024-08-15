4 people killed in protests remain unidentified at Suhrawardy hospital

Four people, who were killed during recent protests, remained unidentified at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

In a statement today (15 August), the hospital's Director Dr Mohammad Shafiur Rahman said, "Despite extensive searches, the identities of these four deceased who were killed between 4-6 August have not been established."

The hospital authorities also urged anyone with information about the deceased to contact the provided mobile number or the hospital address within the next three days [16-18 August].

Dinar, a student involved in managing the bodies, told The Business Standard that they have not been able to find anyone to claim the four bodies.

"Today, we have placed the bodies in freezers at the morgue," he added.