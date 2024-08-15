4 people killed in protests remain unidentified at Suhrawardy hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

4 people killed in protests remain unidentified at Suhrawardy hospital

In a statement today (15 August), the hospital’s Director Dr Mohammad Shafiur Rahman said, Despite extensive searches, the identities of these four deceased who were killed between 4-6 August have not been established.

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:17 pm
Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. File Photo: Collected
Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. File Photo: Collected

Four people, who were killed during recent protests, remained unidentified at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

In a statement today (15 August), the hospital's Director Dr Mohammad Shafiur Rahman said, "Despite extensive searches, the identities of these four deceased who were killed between 4-6 August have not been established."

The hospital authorities also urged anyone with information about the deceased to contact the provided mobile number or the hospital address within the next three days [16-18 August].

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dinar, a student involved in managing the bodies, told The Business Standard that they have not been able to find anyone to claim the four bodies.

"Today, we have placed the bodies in freezers at the morgue," he added.

Top News

Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

2h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

35m | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

1h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

3h | Videos