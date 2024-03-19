Govt initiative reduces death rate from Pneumonia in Bangladesh

Pneumonia appears to be one of the main reasons for the death of under five years old children till now in the world as the proper initiatives including treatment management and vaccination taken by the government and other concerns have reduced its mortality rate in Bangladesh.

World Health Organization (WHO) said about 8.8 lakh children aged under five died from pneumonia in the globe in 2017 accounting for 15% of the total child death of the same age.

'Stop Pneumonia', an organisation that is working across the globe to protect against pneumonia, said about 25 lakh people including about 6.72 lakh children died of the disease across the world in 2019.

According to Research for Decision Makers (RDM) and Data for Impact (DI) informed that about 24 thousand children aged under five died from pneumonia.

But, currently, the death rate has reduced due to proper initiatives of the present government and other stakeholders, it said.

Sources said, "The Pneumonia deaths were about one lakh in ninety's decade. But it has now decreased in phases. The death rate has reduced by eight per cent in the last 18 years".

As per the global goal, the death rate from Pneumonia will have to be reduced to three among per 1000.

Two-year-old Sadi also became a victim of Pneumonia. Once Sadi was very thin as he was suffering from pneumonia for about one and a half months. His mother Rafiza visited different hospitals, but he was not recovering.

Even, Sadi was admitted to Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the city's Shaymoli area where he was later shifted to the ICU (intensive care unit). But, Sadi returned home after getting well.

Experts said the disease (phenomena) has been given special priority in Bangladesh and across the globe as well.

They said the children are the most victims of the disease as premature birth, malnutrition, low immunity and pollution were attributed to the pneumonia.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital's child specialist Dr Saidur Rahman Shohagh said virus and bacterial infection in the lungs are the main cause of pneumonia.

Stop Pneumonia said air pollution is one of the main reasons for pneumonia.

Sources said about 7.49 lakh people died due to air pollution across the world in 2019.

Dr Shohagh said the hospitals and other health centres are giving more importance to the treatment of children infected with Pneumonia.

The doctors are giving instant treatment to the children as per the guideline of pneumonia if any child is admitted to hospital with the symptoms of cough and breathing problems, he said.

The children are also being vaccinated for pneumonia officially, he added.

Dr Shohagh urged all to remain alert about Pneumonia.