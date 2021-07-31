'Connect the Dots' donates respiratory equipment to Al Manahil Hospital

Health

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 09:50 pm

'Connect the Dots' donates respiratory equipment to Al Manahil Hospital

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, founder of Connect the Dots, handed over the respiratory equipment to the Al-Manahil welfare foundation Chairman Helal Bin Jamir Uddin on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, founder of Connect the Dots, handed over the respiratory equipment to the Al-Manahil welfare foundation Chairman Helal Bin Jamir Uddin on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Charity foundation "Connect the Dots" has donated a state-of-the-art automated oxygen concentrator to the Al Manahil hospital, Chattogram on Saturday.

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, founder of Connect the Dots, handed over that respiratory equipment along with some oxygen cylinders to the hospital's Chairman Helal Bin Jamir Uddin. 

At the event, Connect the dots co-founder and Vice Chairman Roksana Shahriar, Trustee Member Hussain Rifat, Volunteer Md Kawser, Al Manahil GM Ismail Chowdhury were present among others.

Connect the dots foundation was established back in April 2020 amidst the pandemic and contributed in many ways to the well-being of the people. They established an oxygen bank to provide free services, handed over respiratory equipment to many Covid specialised hospitals, distributed 1 lakh pieces of mask for free, and offered stipends among meritorious poor students.

'Connect the Dots'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

4h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

6h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

6h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house