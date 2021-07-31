'Connect the Dots' donates respiratory equipment to Al Manahil Hospital

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, founder of Connect the Dots, handed over the respiratory equipment to the Al-Manahil welfare foundation Chairman Helal Bin Jamir Uddin on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Charity foundation "Connect the Dots" has donated a state-of-the-art automated oxygen concentrator to the Al Manahil hospital, Chattogram on Saturday.

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, founder of Connect the Dots, handed over that respiratory equipment along with some oxygen cylinders to the hospital's Chairman Helal Bin Jamir Uddin.

At the event, Connect the dots co-founder and Vice Chairman Roksana Shahriar, Trustee Member Hussain Rifat, Volunteer Md Kawser, Al Manahil GM Ismail Chowdhury were present among others.

Connect the dots foundation was established back in April 2020 amidst the pandemic and contributed in many ways to the well-being of the people. They established an oxygen bank to provide free services, handed over respiratory equipment to many Covid specialised hospitals, distributed 1 lakh pieces of mask for free, and offered stipends among meritorious poor students.