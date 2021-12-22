Greece deports 19 people to Bangladesh after 5-yrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:43 am

Related News

Greece deports 19 people to Bangladesh after 5-yrs

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:43 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Greece has deported 19 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the country illegally after a five-year hiatus.

They took a charter flight to leave Athens on 20 December (Monday).

The operation took place under the coordination of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

It was the first deportation to Bangladesh since 2016 and a result of the joint efforts of the Greek and Austrian governments.

In the first eleven months of 2021, Greece has made 10,629 deportations, voluntary returns, and relocations in Europe or third countries.

At the same time, 8,031 people arrived in Greece.

Greek Minister for Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi noted that Greece implements a strict, but fair immigration policy and it only deports those who are not entitled to international protection.

"Today is an important day in cooperation with Frontex, after five years we have started compulsory deportations to Bangladesh again," he said.

"The immigration minister of Bangladesh visited Greece this year and I am planning to go there next February," Mitarachi said adding that the cooperation will render the opportunity to have legal routes for the citizens of Bangladesh to come to Greece for seasonal works.

Top News

Bangladesh-Greece / illegal migrants / Bangladeshi migrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

21h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

1d | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

14h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

14h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

14h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 