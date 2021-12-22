Greece deports 19 people to Bangladesh after 5-yrs

Greece has deported 19 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the country illegally after a five-year hiatus.

They took a charter flight to leave Athens on 20 December (Monday).

The operation took place under the coordination of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

It was the first deportation to Bangladesh since 2016 and a result of the joint efforts of the Greek and Austrian governments.

In the first eleven months of 2021, Greece has made 10,629 deportations, voluntary returns, and relocations in Europe or third countries.

At the same time, 8,031 people arrived in Greece.

Greek Minister for Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi noted that Greece implements a strict, but fair immigration policy and it only deports those who are not entitled to international protection.

"Today is an important day in cooperation with Frontex, after five years we have started compulsory deportations to Bangladesh again," he said.

"The immigration minister of Bangladesh visited Greece this year and I am planning to go there next February," Mitarachi said adding that the cooperation will render the opportunity to have legal routes for the citizens of Bangladesh to come to Greece for seasonal works.