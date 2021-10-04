Graft Case: Verdict against Lutfozzaman Babar on 12 October

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 04:45 pm

Graft Case: Verdict against Lutfozzaman Babar on 12 October

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
A Dhaka court on Monday set 12 October for delivering verdict in a graft case against former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar.

Judge Mohammad Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 set the date after hearing arguments against Babar and testimonies of prosecution witnesses.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Babar with Ramna police station on 13 January, 2008, accusing him of amassing illegal wealth of around Tk7.05 crore.

Deputy Assistant Director of the ACC Rupok Kumar Saha on 16 July, 2008, submitted the charge sheet in the case.

The court 12 on August the same year indicted Babar in the graft case.

