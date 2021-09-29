Tk113cr embezzlement: Charge sheet filed against AB Bank officials, businessman

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a charge sheet with a Chattogram court against two AB Bank officials and the owner of Yasir Enterprise in a Tk113 crore embezzlement case.

ACC Assistant Director Md Sirajul Haque filed the charge sheet with the Chattogram Senior Special Judge's Court on Wednesday, according to Emran Hossain, inspector, ACC GRO branch of the court.

The accused in the case are- Mozaher Hossain, owner of Yasir Enterprise, Md Amzad Hossain, senior president in-charge of credit and administration monitoring at AB Bank headquarters, and Md Nazim Uddin, manager for the port connecting road branch of AB Bank in Chattogram.

All three of them are on the run, hiding.

According to the charge sheet, Mozaher applied for a Tk84 crore loan from the bank's port connecting road branch in 2012 to import daal or pulses. He later applied twice for more loans, and his applications were granted.

However, he did not pay back the money, and the loan, with interest, amounted to over Tk133.18 crore.

ACC lawyer Kazi Sanwar Hossain Lavlu said the anti-graft body filed the case against the three accused on 26 February 2019.