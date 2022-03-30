Govt will always remain beside Samia’s family: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday termed the death of college student Samia Afrin Prity as pathetic and regrettable saying it is really unacceptable.

"Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent us to convey her condolence to Prity's family and to inform them that we are with them," he told reporters after visiting the family of Samia at Shantibagh in the capital.

Awami League Office Secretary and Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplob Barua was present there.

They talked with Samia's father Jamal Uddin, mother Hosne Ara and her lone brother Sohaeyr Sami.

Hasan said, "We expressed condolences on behalf of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, and on behalf of the party. Our party and the government will remain beside them."

He said the main accused has been arrested and a leader of AL was also killed in the same incident.

Jahidul Islam Tipu's wife lodged a case in this regard, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said there is no need of lodging two cases in the same incident. The main accused has been arrested while the other culprits will also be arrested soon, he added.

The minister hoped that the other accused would be arrested soon.

He said the government is determined to give exemplary punishment to the offenders. "We also talked with Samia's younger brother. We will inform Prime Minister and our party President Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Replying to a query, the minister said the family has not appealed to the government yet. The government will do its best, said Hasan.

