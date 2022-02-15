Govt turning Coast Guard into modern force: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
15 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:58 pm

Related News

Govt turning Coast Guard into modern force: PM Hasina

BSS
15 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 12:58 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is making Bangladesh Coast Guard as a modern and up-to-date force to enable it to carry out more new responsibilities in the future.

"Our government is working tirelessly to build the capacity of the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) through its own manpower recruitment activities and force restructuring," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the ceremony of 27th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard Day-2022 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in the capital's Sher-e-Banglanagar.

She joined the function virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

She said the high-tech ships, hovercrafts and high-speed boats will soon be added to the force to modernize and strengthen the Coast Guard.

Moreover, initiatives are being taken to establish a digital connection with Bangabandhu Satellite-I to bring a groundbreaking change in the communication system of the force in the deep sea, she added.

"Coast Guard will be able to meet the challenges of the 21st century with the incorporation of these modern technology-enriched ships and developed communication systems," she hoped.

Sheikh Hasina said the role of Coast Guard is increasing for maintaining the overall law and order situation in the vast coastal areas and marine waters, protecting fisheries, ensuring security of the country's seaports, anti-smuggling and anti-drug operations, as well as protecting life and property of coastal people during natural disasters.

Mentioning that Awami League (AL) government has always been directly involved in the formation and development of Bangladesh Coast Guard, she said it had emerged as a force in context of a bill brought by AL in the Jatiya Sangsad in 1994 as the then opposition party.

Assuming power in 1996, she said, AL government took a massive initiative in expanding Coast Guard's activities in the country's coastal areas by providing land for its various zones, different types of vessels and building infrastructure.

Following this, she added, since 2009 various infrastructures including coastal crisis management centre, accommodation of officers and sailors of bases, officers' mess, sailors' quarters and administrative buildings have been constructed at Coast Guard stations and outposts in coastal and remote areas of the country.

Top News

Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / bangladesh coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

51m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director