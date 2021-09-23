Govt to set up new software technology park in Kawran Bazar

The government is setting up a new software technology park at Kawran Bazar in the capital. The construction of the 12-storey building with a space of 1.2 lakh square feet will cost around Tk150 crore.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has allocated 0.47 acre land in favor of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for setting up the software technology park on Thursday at a programme organised at the Vision 2021 Tower-1 (formerly known as Janata Tower) Software Technology Park.

The authority is constructing the new "Vision 2021 Tower-2 Software Technology Park" just beside the Vision 2021 Tower-1.

Speaking as the chief guest at the programme, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "There is a huge demand for space in software technology parks among the companies investing in the IT sector. A new software technology park is being built to meet this demand. It will be constructed in compliance with all the conditions for construction of green buildings."

He said, "Around 1,000 employment opportunities are created in 19 companies in the Vision 2021 Tower-1 Software Technology Park and 15 startups are working here."

Speaking as the special guest at the event, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, said, "International standard buildings will be constructed here to take the IT sector of Bangladesh forward. Domestic and foreign IT companies and potential startups will have the opportunity to run their activities here. This will create huge employment opportunities in the country."

ANM Safiqul Islam, project director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, said Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has undertaken a project called "Digital Entrepreneur and Innovation Ecosystem Development" involving around Tk353 crore from the government funding and World Bank loan. The project's main objective is to encourage private investment and create employment by building an innovation ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Additional Secretary of the ICT Division Dr Khandoker Azizul Islam was present as a special guest at the programme, where Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Project Director (Joint Secretary) Syed Zahurul Islam and others participated.