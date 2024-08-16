Hi-Tech Park Authority employees attack journalist on duty

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 10:09 pm

SM Imdadul Haque. Photo: Collected
SM Imdadul Haque. Photo: Collected

SM Imdadul Haque, executive editor of online news portal DigiBanglaTech, came under attack by employees of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority on Thursday (15 August), while carrying out his professional duties at the ICT Tower in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Imdadul has filed a complaint in this regard with GSM Jafarullah, the managing director of the organisation.

The Park Authority has identified those responsible during an immediate meeting, sources said.

ICT journalists, technology sector professionals, and social organisations have expressed outrage over the attack, demanding immediate actions against the attackers.

The Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation, Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers' Association, the Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum and Technology Media Guild of Bangladesh (TMGB) were among the organisations that issued statements condemning the attack on the journalist.

Imdadul Haque's formal complaint detailed how he was attacked while performing his duties, identifying Moshrraf Hossain Pervej, an accountant, and Selim Mahmud, a typist-cum-office assistant, as the attackers.

Imdad said in the complaint that he went to the ICT tower around noon and saw the employees of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority protesting to demand reforms. 

Imdad was leaving when the protestors asked him to leave. But Parvej and Selim held Imdad from behind and started beating him.

Despite identifying himself as a journalist, the attack continued with encouragement from movement leader Sarmili Khatun.

Imdadul Haque sought refuge in the public relations officer's office before being escorted to the managing director's room.

GSM Zafar Ullah, managing director of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, described the incident as regrettable and promised to take action based on CCTV footage after completing the investigation by Sunday.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority / journalist attacked

