Govt expands scope of social security programmes: Industries minister

The government has expanded the scope of social security programmes, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today (7 July).

"During the financial year 2024-25, the scope of the social security sector of the country has been expanded more than before. Through this, the government is going to bring about 5 crore people under the social safety net. Allocation for the social security sector in the budget has also been increased more than before," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a one-time financial donation distribution function at Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner's conference room, said a press release.

The donation has been distributed among the patients suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralyzed by stroke, congenital heart disease and thalassemia.

Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Dr Badiul Alam presided over the meeting.