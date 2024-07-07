Govt expands scope of social security programmes: Industries minister

Bangladesh

BSS
07 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Govt expands scope of social security programmes: Industries minister

BSS
07 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:34 pm
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. File Photo: BSS
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun. File Photo: BSS

The government has expanded the scope of social security programmes, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today (7 July).

"During the financial year 2024-25, the scope of the social security sector of the country has been expanded more than before. Through this, the government is going to bring about 5 crore people under the social safety net. Allocation for the social security sector in the budget has also been increased more than before," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a one-time financial donation distribution function at   Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner's conference room, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The donation has been distributed among the patients suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralyzed by stroke, congenital heart disease and thalassemia.

Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Dr Badiul Alam presided over the meeting.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

9h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

12h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

1h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

30m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

2h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

4h | Videos