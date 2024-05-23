20 organisations honoured with President's Industrial Development Award

The awards ceremony took place today (23 May) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Photo: TBS

Twenty industrial enterprises and entrepreneurs have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the country's industrial sector with the 'President's Industrial Development Award 2021'.

The awards ceremony took place today (23 May) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, organised by the Ministry of Industries for the seventh time.

A total of 20 awards were distributed across six categories: large industries, medium industries, small industries, micro-industries, cottage industries, and high-tech industries.

In the large industry category, three companies shared the first place: Ecotex, Pran Dairy, and Mir Akhter Hossain. Square Food & Beverage took second place, while Snowtex Outerwear and Square Toiletries jointly secured third place.

In the medium industry category, Bengal Poly & Paper Sack won first place, Basumati Distribution came second, and APS Apparels took third place.

In the small industry category, The Reliable Builders and Concord Entertainment Company shared first place, Rangpur Foundry secured second place, and Gunze United came third.

In the micro-industry category, Fariha Green Mood Leathers won first place, ABM Water Company took second, and Deeplaid Laboratories secured third place.

In the cottage industry category, Blue-Star Agro Products & Industries took first place, Preeti Beauty Parlour came second, and Lehaz Salma Jubo Women's Welfare Organisation secured third place.

In the high-tech industry category, Bizz Solutions Limited was awarded first place.

Minister of Industries, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, served as the chief guest.

He highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to sustain industrial dynamism by establishing new factories, modernising old ones, and upgrading machinery.

This initiative aims to encourage industrial entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and contribute further to the nation's economic growth.