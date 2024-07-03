Sustainable solution must be found to protect marine environment: Industries minister

Effective, innovative and sustainable solutions must be found to protect the country's marine resources, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today (3 July).

"Pollution is a serious threat for the environment of oceans and the public health of the entire world. In addition to the government, international organisations, private sector and civil society should work together to find possible solutions," he said.

The minister said this while presiding over a break-out session on "Pollution and Ocean Health" at a conference on "Ocean Prosperity: Catalyzing Blue Economy in Bangladesh" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city, reads a press release.

Marking the World Oceans Day, General Economic Division of the Planning Commission organised the event.

Humayun said, innovative technologies, such as the use of biodegradable materials, improved waste treatment systems and ocean clean-up initiatives, can play an important role in reducing pollution.

Research and development in these areas will help Bangladesh find more effective, specific, economically viable and sustainable solutions to ocean protection, he added.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal attended the session as the special guest.