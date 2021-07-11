Govt aiding businesses, marginalised communities during pandemic: Speakers

The government is supporting businesses and marginalised communities affected by Covid-19 pandemic in order to pursuit economic recovery within stipulated time, said speakers at a webinar.

The webinar titled "National Budget 2021-2022: In the Pursuit of Economic Recovery" was recently organised by the Business Studies Group of National University, said a press release on Saturday.

Chittagong University professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, also chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation and Executive Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, presented keynote paper in the webinar.

"The government has put in all efforts to satisfy a wide range of people with tax cuts for businesses, a widened social safety net with handsome budget allocation, by giving highest priority to health, education and agricultural sectors, tax incentives in the national budget 2021-22," said Dr Salim.

National University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, Professor Dr Atiur Rahman, and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman also delivered speech at the programme.