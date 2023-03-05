Future of Dhaka-Beijing relations lies in deepening understanding of each others' cultures: Ambassador Wen

Bangladesh

UNB
05 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
05 March, 2023, 08:31 pm

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said the future of Bangladesh-China relations lies in deepening understanding and recognition of each others' cultures, promoting convergence and integration of people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and consolidating understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

"Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations," he said while speaking at the "Bangladesh-China Culture & Art Night" held in Dhaka on Saturday (4 March).

The programme was organised by the Embassy of China in Bangladesh and presented by Kunming National Song & Dance Theater, with the support by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of BSA, Md Abul Monsur, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, and Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (West) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, addressed the event.

People from all walks of life in Bangladesh, foreign missions in Dhaka and the Chinese community enjoyed the performance.

In his remarks, Ambassador Yao underscored the significance of this event as the very first non-virtual art performance presented by Chinese art troupes in Bangladesh since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic since three years ago, which presses the "reset button"for China-Bangladesh people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The Yunnan Art Troupe, with a long fame in China and overseas, brings about a fantastic performance comprised of dance, vocal and instrumental music, demonstrating the diversity of Chinese culture, which is enriched by embracing all forms of arts and keeps its vitality by learning from others.

"With the honour of inviting Bangladeshi artists to perform together on the stage, we are privileged to showcase the splendid culture and art of both China and Bangladesh," said the Ambassador.

Md Abul Monsur, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, addressed the event as chief guest.

He said that the historical relations between China and Bangladesh trace back to the visit of Xuan Zang, the Chinese buddhist monk, to this part of the world in the seventh century.

The visit of Chinese art troupe since three years should be considered a signal of revival in cultural exchange between China and Bangladesh. From this new beginning, a new era of cultural exchange will be ushered in to achieve an understanding of and strengthen the cooperation between national societies of the two sides.

Md Abul Monsur, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, greeted the audience in Chinese and recalled his pleasant memories of previous post in China.

He said that both Bangladesh and China are endowed with rich culture and heritage.

In 1952 and 1957, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice, on which occasions he met great Chinese leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of BSA expressed his gratefulness to China for the great cooperation in the field of acrobatic training.

With deep concerns for the future of humanity, he said that, throughout the world, sources of discord exist.

Artistes from Kunming National Song and Dance Theatre presented performances of music and dance, which epitomized the beautiful landscape and folk lives of ethnic groups in Yunnan Province of China.

Artistes from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy also showcased the national performance art of the country in various forms.

China - Bangladesh Relations / Cultural exchange

