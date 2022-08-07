Launch owners urge BIWTA to double fare amid fuel price hike

Launch owners have urged Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to double the existing launch fare.

Bangladesh Launch Owners Samity made the proposal in a letter sent to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Sunday (7 August).

In the letter, the association requested BIWTA to increase the launch fare to Tk4.6 per kilometre from Tk2.3 for first 100 kilometres and hike the fare to Tk4 from Tk2 per kilometre for distance above 100 kilometres.

The letter reads that it has become impossible for the owners to operate launches due to the unusual hike of fuel oil. In this circumstance, it is compulsory to hike the launch fare.

On Friday, the government increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

Prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by Tk15 last November and fixed at Tk80 per litre. After the hike in diesel prices, bus fare was hiked by around 27%, launch fares were hiked by 35%.