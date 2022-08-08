Shipping ministry rejects proposal on doubling launch fares

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Shipping ministry rejects proposal on doubling launch fares

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 01:52 pm
The Sadarghat Launch Terminal from the bird’s eye view. Photos: Saad Abdullah
The Sadarghat Launch Terminal from the bird’s eye view. Photos: Saad Abdullah

The Shipping ministry has rejected the proposal of launch owners to double the existing launch fare citing recent fuel price hike.

"We have formed a committee and asked to submit a report reviewing the situation by this afternoon," Shipping ministry Secretary Mostafa Kamal said at press conference at the Secretariat today. 

The ministry will issue a gazette on 10 August regarding new fares following recent fuel price hike, he added.

Launch Owners, in a letter sent to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on 7 August, proposed to increase the launch fare to Tk4.6 per kilometre from Tk2.3 for first 100 kilometres and hike the fare to Tk4 from Tk2 per kilometre for distance above 100 kilometres.

The letter reads that it has become impossible for the owners to operate launches due to the unusual hike of fuel oil. In this circumstance, it is compulsory to hike the launch fare.

On 5 August, the government increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

Prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by Tk15 last November and fixed at Tk80 per litre. After the hike in diesel prices, bus fare was hiked by around 27%, launch fares were hiked by 35%.

Top News

launch / Launch fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

3h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

The six billion dollar man

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

1h | Videos
Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

3h | Videos
City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

3h | Videos
Oil prices fall due to recession fears

Oil prices fall due to recession fears

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla