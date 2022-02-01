Waterway fare increased in Kumira-Swandeep route on excuses of fuel price hike  

The lessee of the Kumira jetty has increased the fare of speedboat and trawler in the Kumira-Swandeep route by Tk20 to Tk50 from 1 February on the ground of hike in fuel price without any prior government circular.

The lessee of Kumira jetty Anwar Hossain told The Business Standard that the fare of the speedboat from Kumira to Guptacchhara of Swandeep was fixed at Tk400. The fare was reduced two times to Tk350 and Tk300 as per the instruction of the local lawmaker.

"We cannot keep the fare at such a low level due to the hike in fuel prices. We have informed the matter of fixing the fare to Tk300 verbally to the district council," he said.

Moreover, he claimed that the information of increasing the fare of freight trawler was just a rumour.

During a visit to the Kumira jetty, it was found that new fare charts have been displayed at various spots of the jetty mentioning that the speedboat fare has increased in different routes.

The fare for an adult was mentioned as Tk300 and for children Tk200 from 1 February. Besides, the fare for the common people who travelled on the freight trawlers has been fixed at Tk150 increasing by Tk20.