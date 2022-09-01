Water transport cost cut by Tk0.15/km, minimum fare Tk30

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 03:59 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The fare for water transportation in the country has been reduced by Tk0.15 per kilometre following a decrease in fuel price by Tk5 per litre three days before.

Besides, the minimum fare has been fixed at Tk30.

The new rate will be effective after today midnight, according to a shipping ministry notification issued in this regard on Thursday.

After the reduction, commuters will have to pay Tk2.85 per kilometre instead of Tk3 for the first 100 kilometres and Tk2.45 per kilometre for distances above 100 kilometres. The minimum fare has been reduced by Tk3 to Tk30 which was previously fixed at Tk33, reads the notification. 

Earlier last month, the ministry increased the launch fare by 30% and ferry fare by 20% following the highest fuel price hike in 20 years.

Launch fare was hiked from Tk2.3 to Tk3 per kilometre for the first 100 km and from Tk2 to Tk2.6 per kilometre after that. The minimum fare for travelling by launches was increased from Tk25 to Tk33.

On 7 November last year, launch fares jumped by 35.29%. At that time, launch fare was increased from Tk1.7 to Tk2.3 for the first 100 km and from Tk1.4 to Tk2 for a distance above 100 km. The minimum fare had also been increased from Tk18 to Tk25.

The prices of diesel and kerosene jumped by Tk34 to reach Tk114 per litre, petrol by Tk44 to reach Tk130 per litre and octane by Tk46 to reach Tk135 per litre on 5 August, . 

Later on 29 August, a 10% cut in diesel tax resulted in a flat Tk5 decline in prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane per litre – a downward adjustment, following the reduction of 5% import duty and 5% advance tax on the most-consumed fuel oil, diesel, which accounts for 73% of the country's total petroleum imports.

