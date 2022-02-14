France recalls historic moments with Bangladesh

The French Embassy in Dhaka on Monday shared two photos recalling two historic moments with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The historic photos were shared as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"We wish to express our joy to celebrate today the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Bangladesh," said the Embassy in a message.

Mentioning the "very successful" visit of the Prime Minister to France, the Embassy said the visit expressed the common desire to deepen further the relationship between the two countries.

At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to France from 9 November last year.

The high-level discussions covered, among other issues, upgrading of bilateral relations. Both sides recalled the historic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladesh acknowledged the valuable support of the government and people of the Republic of France during the War of Liberation in 1971.