Foreign ministry urges to validate its minister's endorsement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested all concerned departments to verify any recommendation or Demi-Official (DO) letter issued in the name of foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen before taking step regarding any of those.

Recently, two fake recommendations and a D/O letter with counterfeited signatures of the foreign minister were found at different ministries, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Against this backdrop, the concerned ministry, division and department have been requested to validate any recommendation or D/O letter, endorsed in the name of foreign minister, by the foreign ministry before taking action.