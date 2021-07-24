Foreign minister mourns loss of lives in heavy rains in China

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed grief over the loss of lives in heavy rains in central China's Henan Province.

In a message to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Dr Momen conveyed his deep condolences over the tragic deaths in heavy rains and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of China. We stand by the friendly people of China as they face the situation with courage and fortitude," the Foreign Minister wrote.

Zhengzhou, the capital city of the populous Henan province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year's worth of rain in just a few days.

The death toll in Zhengzhou from the flooding currently stands at 51, according to a report from local media Zhengzhou News Broadcast posted on Weibo, citing preliminary statistics.

Eight people remained missing as patchy mobile phone signals and power blackouts in some areas hindered official tallying.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers, including the military, have been deployed across Henan more broadly. Rescue professionals from neighbouring provinces have been called in, along with specialised vehicles to drain waterlogged streets, intersections and underground road tunnels.