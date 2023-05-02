Fog and gentle breeze brings respite from intense heat in Panchagarh

A sudden onset of fog and breeze today have brought respite to the people of Panchagarh district who have been suffering from the severe heat.

Fog started to arise in the area on Monday night and engulfed the whole district by morning. There was also a gentle breeze which brought down the temperature of the area.

This situation prevailed till 9am after which the fog started to recede due to the sunlight.

Such a scene has not been seen before in summer.

Photo: TBS

Experts are blaming climate change along with rampant tree uprooting, reckless setting up of brick kilns, environmental pollution, and insufficient rainfall for this phenomenon.

Sumaiya Smriti, a resident of Dokropara area, said, "Today's morning was completely like that of winter. I was surprised to see such a sudden change in nature!"

Shahjahan Ali of Kayetpara area said that for the last few days there was sweltering heat. People could not go out in the sun. Temperate weather from early morning today brought some relief.

Sheikh Sajjad Hossain, lecturer of Geography and Environmental Science Department of Maidandighi Degree College, said that this type of weather is appearing due to climate change, along with uprooting trees, setting up reckless brick kilns, environmental pollution, and insufficient rainfall.

Photo: TBS

Officer-in-charge of Tentulia weather monitoring center Md Russell Shah said, though it looks like fog, it is actually dust. During the day, the dust on the surface of the earth flies into the sky and mixes with water vapor at night and remains suspended above ground. It looks like fog. Such weather prevails due to climate change resulted from environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.4°C at 9am at Tentulia Meteorological Center on Tuesday and the highest temperature on Monday was 29.8°C.