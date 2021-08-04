FM mourns fatalities in Turkey forest fires 

FM mourns fatalities in Turkey forest fires 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the forest fires that recently occurred in Antalya of Turkey. 

In a message sent to Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Dr Momen conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members who have lost their beloved ones during the tragedy. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey at this critical time. I wish a speedy recovery of the people who got injured at the incident," Foreign Minister added. 

Dr Momen prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, said Md Tohidul Islam, Deputy Principal Information Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

FM also prayed for their family members so that they have the courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. 

