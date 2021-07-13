FM to join global conf on South, Central Asia connectivity in Tashkent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will attend an international conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities" to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 15-16 July.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is hosting the global forum to strengthen regional connectivity in the context of the new open foreign policy strategy of Tashkent.

The idea is aimed at further deepening economic cooperation in Central Asia, with access to South Asia, which has historically been closely linked to this region in economic, social, cultural and civilizational dimensions.

Dr Momen will also hold meeting with the President of Uzbekistan during his stay there.

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Tashkent around 6:35am on Wednesday as part of his five-day visit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB. The Foreign Minister will return home on Monday (July 19) morning.

The Foreign Minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Conference Highlights

The conference will be attended by the President of Uzbekistan, the President of Afghanistan, foreign ministers and high-profile representatives of the central and south Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, leading research and analytical centres.

The high-level international conference is intended to form a political and expert platform for multilateral discussion of the mutually beneficial strategic model - Central Asia - South Asia -in transport and logistics, energy, trade, industry, investment, technological, cultural and humanitarian domains.

The conference will consist of an opening ceremony, a plenary session, three breakout sessions and a final part.

The conference will be attended by more than 250 participants from over 40 countries and international organizations who have confirmed their participation.

The opening ceremony of the International Institute of Central Asia (IICA) will take place in Tashkent on July 15 which will be attended by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian states and experts.

On July 16, the conference will start by the plenary session on Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity. During the meeting, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the heads of state and government, and ministers of foreign affairs and international financial organizations will deliver their speeches.

The session will also consider the state of affairs and prospects of interregional cooperation in Central and South Asia, successful examples of cooperation, promising interconnected infrastructure projects.