FM to join global conf on South, Central Asia connectivity in Tashkent

Bangladesh

UNB
13 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 03:23 pm

Related News

FM to join global conf on South, Central Asia connectivity in Tashkent

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Tashkent around 6:35am on Wednesday as part of his five-day visit

UNB
13 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 03:23 pm
Photo/UNB
Photo/UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will attend an international conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities" to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 15-16  July.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is hosting the global forum to strengthen regional connectivity in the context of the new open foreign policy strategy of Tashkent.

The idea is aimed at further deepening economic cooperation in Central Asia, with access to South Asia, which has historically been closely linked to this region in economic, social, cultural and civilizational dimensions.

Dr Momen will also hold meeting with the President of Uzbekistan during his stay there.

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Tashkent around 6:35am on Wednesday as part of his five-day visit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB. The Foreign Minister will return home on Monday (July 19) morning.  

The Foreign Minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Conference Highlights   

The conference will be attended by the President of Uzbekistan, the President of Afghanistan, foreign ministers and high-profile representatives of the central and south Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, leading research and analytical centres.

The high-level international conference is intended to form a political and expert platform for multilateral discussion of the mutually beneficial strategic model - Central Asia - South Asia -in transport and logistics, energy, trade, industry, investment, technological, cultural and humanitarian domains.

The conference will consist of an opening ceremony, a plenary session, three breakout sessions and a final part.

The conference will be attended by more than 250 participants from over 40 countries and international organizations who have confirmed their participation.

The opening ceremony of the International Institute of Central Asia (IICA) will take place in Tashkent on July 15 which will be attended by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian states and experts.

On July 16, the conference will start by the plenary session on Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity. During the meeting, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the heads of state and government, and ministers of foreign affairs and international financial organizations will deliver their speeches.

The session will also consider the state of affairs and prospects of interregional cooperation in Central and South Asia, successful examples of cooperation, promising interconnected infrastructure projects.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / global / conferencer / south / Central / Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

19h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder