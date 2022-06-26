Flood situation improves in Sunamganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:54 am

Flood waters in Sunamganj have started to recede; however, water-borne diseases have been spreading in the region. 

The water level in different upazilas is decreasing. Besides, the water of all the rivers of the district is flowing below the danger level.

However, there are still millions of people in the region who are waterlogged. 450 shelters have been set up for flood-affected people. 

People marooned by the floods are suffering from various diseases including fever, cold, diarrhea, diarrhea and stomach ache.

All the tubewells in the haor area were submerged in the flood waters, making drinking water scarce. 

People have been forced to survive by drinking water from haors and rivers. As a result, children and adults are being affected by various diseases.

"So far there has been no outbreak of waterborne diseases after the floods. 123 medical teams have been kept ready. There are stocks of food saline, medicines and water purification tablets," Sunamganj Civil Surgeon Dr Ahmed Hossain said. 

 

