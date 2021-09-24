Five girl students contract Covid in Thakurgaon school

UNB
24 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 12:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Within two weeks of the reopening of schools in the country, five students of classes IV and V have tested positive for Covid at a primary school in Thakurgaon sadar upazila.

This has prompted the authorities to suspend all classes of IV and V grades at Bahadurpara Government Primary School in Thakurgaon sadar upazila with effect from Thursday.

School principal Farhana Parvin said that samples of the five girl students -- two studying in class IV and three in class V -- were sent for Covid-19 test on Monday. The results came a day later. 

"All the five students have been staying at a government orphanage -- Thakurgaon Government Shishu Poribar (girls) -- and of them, three are aged between 10 and 12 years," said the principal.

"Following a verbal direction from the higher authorities, we have suspended all classes of IV and V grades," she added.

There are 426 students in the school and of them, 84 are in class IV and 74 in fifth grade.

Meanwhile, the deputy administrator of the orphanage said that on September 17, only one student of Hajipara Adarsha High School had fever and cold, and "later these five students also contracted the same".

From Monday to Wednesday, samples of some 25 girls staying in the orphanage were sent for Covid test and 13 of them came out positive, including the five students of Bahadurpara school, she said.

Resident medical officer of Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital Rakibul Alam Chayan said the 13 girls are being treated in isolation wards. "They are doing well."

Assistant education officer of the upazila, Momtaz Ferdous said," We have suspended the classes of fourth and fifth grades at Bahadurpara school for a week after being informed."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We are keeping a vigil on all students attending schools across the upazila."

On September 12, after nearly 18 months, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Bangladesh reopened with some Covid-safety protocols in place.

