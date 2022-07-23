Fish production increases by 50.92% in 10 years: Experts

Bangladesh

Fish production increases by 50.92% in 10 years: Experts

Fisheries experts at a press conference here today said fish production has increased by 50.52 percent in the last ten years in Bangladesh ensuring self-sufficiency in fish resources.
 
The Department of Fisheries with assistance of the district administration organized the event at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room to launch the National Fisheries Week- 2022 in the district.
 
The National Fisheries Week -2022 programmes include, rallies, releasing fish fries, discussions, seminars, prize distribution and screening of documentary films, awareness building and motivational activities to further develop the fisheries sector.
 
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the event as the chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Golam Rabbani in the chair.
 
Assistant Director of the Department of Fisheries at District Fisheries Office Sunny Khan Majlish, Manager of Fisheries Farm at Burirhat in Rangpur Abu Md. Asaduzzaman and Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Minara Hafiza Ferdous were present.
 
District Fisheries Officer Md. Badruzzaman Manik discussed the tremendous success achieved by Bangladesh following various pragmatic steps taken by the government in enhancing fish production consistently in the last 13 years.
 
The annual fish production stood at 46.21 lakh tonnes during the 2020-2021 FY in the country, 50.52 percent higher against the production of 30.62 lakh tonnes 10 years ago during the 2010-2011 FY.
 
"The annual fish production stood at 62,069 tonnes last year in Rangpur against the annual demand of 63,096 tonnes," he said, adding that only 17,685 tonnes of fish was produced in the district 10 years ago during the 2010-2011 FY.
 
There are 42,339 ponds and dighees with 8,450 hectares of land area, 97 borrow pits with 53 hectares of land, six rivers and vast floodplains with 22,025 hectares of land area in Rangpur district.
 
Besides, 21 fisheries hatcheries and 812 fisheries nurseries are now under operation in the district where four fish feed factories are producing fish feeds.
 
Badruzzaman stressed on bringing all rivers, canals, ponds, dighees, beels, ponds and floodplains under fish cultivation and asked local entrepreneurs to set up more fish feed mills with government assistance for boosting fish production in the district.
 
The chief guest called for enhancing production and consumption of fish to meet protein demand of common people and strengthen their immunity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, to build a healthier nation and attain the sustainable development goals.

