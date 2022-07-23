Focus is on boosting safe fish production: Minister

Industry

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Focus is on boosting safe fish production: Minister

A live gene bank has been set up in Mymensingh, which will house more than 100 species of fish, to make sure that no fish is lost

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:57 pm
Focus is on boosting safe fish production: Minister

The government is working on breeding safe and healthy fish for the consumers as well as conserving the indigenous fish species, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said yesterday.

"The focus is not limited to boosting fish production alone, rather on the production of healthy and nutritious fish. The National Fisheries Week from 23 July to 29 July is being observed with this very aim," the minister said at a press conference held at the Directorate of Fisheries in the capital.

"Three state-of-the-art laboratories with international standard testing facilities have been set up in the country," he said, adding, "We are ensuring that export-bound fishes are free of toxic elements."

Rezaul Karim said that fish production has more than doubled in 16 years. The fisheries sector accounts for 3.57% of the country's total GDP and 26.5% of the agricultural GDP. Globally, Bangladesh ranks 1st in hilsa production and 4th in tilapia production, 3rd in open inland fish production, and 5th in closed pond cultured fish production.

In the past, there was a fish crisis due to a lack of proper care in the fisheries sector. As a result, a large part of the Bangladeshi indigenous fish was lost. Of these, 36 species of extinct fish have been brought back by the tireless efforts of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute scientists, he added. 

The minister also said that a live gene bank has been set up in Mymensingh, which will house more than 100 species of fish, to make sure that no fish species are lost.

On fish export, the minister said Hilsa is already a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh. Bagda prawn has been added as a new GI product. Bangladesh exports fish to about 52 countries.

As part of the central programme of National Fisheries Week-2022, a procession was held at the capital's Manik Mia Avenue on Saturday morning.

Economy / Top News

Fish production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group