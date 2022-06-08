Fire at BM Container Depot fully doused: Army

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Fire at BM Container Depot fully doused: Army

Several firefighting units along with the Bangladesh Army managed to finally put out the blaze after 60 hours of struggle

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 02:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The fire at the BM Container Depot at Chattogram's Sitakunda, which killed over 40 people and injured hundreds, has been completely doused.

Several firefighting units along with the Bangladesh Army managed to finally put out the blaze – which started on Saturday night – on Wednesday noon.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam Himel, commander of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, addressed the media about the latest development at around 12:15pm today (8 June).

He said, "The fire at the depot has been completely extinguished. However, due to RMG products, there are some containers from which smoke is coming out." 

"We are spraying water on them. Rescue efforts are still ongoing. 

"Also, the 11 containers loaded with hazardous chemicals now pose no danger. They have been safely conserved," the army official added.

A deadly fire broke out at the BM Container Depot loading point around 8pm on Saturday (4 June).

Three units of Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. A few containers filled with chemicals exploded around 11pm.

So far, 44 people, including nine fire service personnel, have been killed in the blast, while more than two hundred have suffered severe injuries.

 

Top News

BM Container Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

4h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata