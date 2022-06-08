Fire at BM Container Depot fully doused: Army

The fire at the BM Container Depot at Chattogram's Sitakunda, which killed over 40 people and injured hundreds, has been completely doused.

Several firefighting units along with the Bangladesh Army managed to finally put out the blaze – which started on Saturday night – on Wednesday noon.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam Himel, commander of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, addressed the media about the latest development at around 12:15pm today (8 June).

He said, "The fire at the depot has been completely extinguished. However, due to RMG products, there are some containers from which smoke is coming out."

"We are spraying water on them. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.

"Also, the 11 containers loaded with hazardous chemicals now pose no danger. They have been safely conserved," the army official added.

A deadly fire broke out at the BM Container Depot loading point around 8pm on Saturday (4 June).

Three units of Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. A few containers filled with chemicals exploded around 11pm.

So far, 44 people, including nine fire service personnel, have been killed in the blast, while more than two hundred have suffered severe injuries.