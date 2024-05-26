FBCCI calls for working in interest of both owners, workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:51 am

FBCCI calls for working in interest of both owners, workers

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly said that FBCCI will work on the proposal prepared based on the recommendations of the committee members

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:51 am
FBCCI&#039;s standing committee members speak at a meeting on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
FBCCI's standing committee members speak at a meeting on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) has called upon the owners and workers to plan and work in a manner that protects the interests of both parties.

"Workers are the backbone of our economy, while owners also significantly contribute to the country's economic growth. There is an extraordinary friendship between businessmen, factory owners, and workers. Nonetheless, we must operate systematically to collaborate effectively with workers while ensuring the protection of owners' interests," FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said at a meeting of the FBCCI's standing committee on Labor Policy virtually today (25 May) afternoon.

He also called on the committee members to prepare a proposal based on their opinions and recommendations on modernizing the labour law.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly said that FBCCI will work on the proposal prepared based on the recommendations of the committee members.

FBCCI Committee Chairman KMH Shahidul Haque presided over the meeting.

Executive President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammed Hatem, FBCCI directors Niaz Ali Chishty,  Abul Hossain, AM Mahbub Chowdhury, Kawsar Ahmed, Secretary General Md Alamgir, committee co-chairmen and members were also present.

The speakers emphasised the importance of developing the skills of the workers. They called for including technical education alongside general education from the primary level.

