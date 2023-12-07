Rizvi leads processions in Dhaka defying rain as blockade underway

BNP activists brought out processions amid incessant rain on 7 December morning in the capital.
BNP activists brought out processions amid incessant rain on 7 December morning in the capital.

Despite incessant rain dousing the city since morning, BNP has carried out processions on the second day of the ongoing blockade called by the party and a few other political parties.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led the procession this morning from the Shahjahanpur intersection to Pir Jangi Shah Mazar in Arambag

During their rally, the party activists attempted to obstruct the nearby roads -- setting fire to tires.

BNP activists set fire on a car tire on mid-street during their procession on 7 December in the capital.
BNP activists set fire on a car tire on mid-street during their procession on 7 December in the capital.

Central BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Manikganj District BNP Vice President Khondkar Akbar Hossain (Bablu), Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Awal and Jubo Dal Central Committee Joint Organising Secretary Kamruzzaman Jewel along with several other leaders of various units were present at the rally.

On Monday (4 December), BNP announced the tenth round of blockades on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Friday(8 December). 

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued right after BNP's announcement.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades. 

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence. 

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.

