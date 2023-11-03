67 eminent citizens demand Mirza Fakhrul’s immediate release

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

Sixty-seven eminent citizens have demanded the immediate release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In a statement on Friday, they said the nation is looking forward to establishing a democratic political society.

"The current prime minister also spoke about her commitment in this regard.

"The arrest of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has jeopardised the peaceful, fair and participatory election process," observed the eminent citizens.

"We think that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is a firm believer in peaceful political activities," the letter reads.

The statement also said the release of Mirza Fakhrul can play an important role in avoiding conflict in politics and bringing back the practice of democratic norms.

"We hope that by releasing him immediately, the government will pave the way for a peaceful, fair and participatory election," reads the statement.

Among the signatories of this statement are - distinguished writer and language soldier Badruddin Umar, former Bangladesh Bank governor Professor Salehuddin Ahmed, Professor Anu Muhammad, former VC of Dhaka University Dr Anwar Ullah Chowdhury, Professor Mahbubullah, and others.

On 28 October, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital, which were marred by violence.

Many vehicles were torched, and two people were left dead, including a police constable.

There was also an attack on the residence of the chief justice, aside from vandalism at a police hospital.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls-time government – took a violent turn soon after they began.

Clashes with AL party men and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event.

Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade starting on 31 October.