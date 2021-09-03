FM and COP26 President discuss hosting joint climate event in the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow

Foreign Minister (FM) Dr Momen and COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma discuss hosting a joint climate event during COP26 in Glasgow in early November.

The proposal to host the joint event was generated during Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma's official bilateral talks held at 9 Downing Street today, said a Bangladesh High Commission, London's press release.

Highlighting Bangladesh's important role in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Dr Momen sought to have the CVF-COP26 joint event to strengthen climate cooperation between the President of COP-26 and the most climate-vulnerable countries, including Bangladesh.

Furthermore, he proposed that the UK and Bangladesh expand their bilateral climate relations especially in transferring green technology, promoting green investment, and supporting climate mitigation projects such as building embankments to protect people from sea-level rise and river erosion, the release said.

At the meeting, Dr Momen briefed Alok Sharma on the COP26 agenda for Bangladesh focusing particularly on loss and damage and the proposed CVF-COP26 Leaders' Summit under Bangladesh Presidency.

Thanking Alok Sharma for visiting Bangladesh last June, he also congratulated him on organizing the July COP26 Ministerial successfully.

Alok Sharma assured Bangladesh of the UK's continued support for its climate initiatives covering different areas, including collaboration to promote green financing and investment, and technology transfer to build a clean and green future, the release said.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem accompanied Dr Momen to the talk along with other senior members of the Minister's delegation.

Later on the Day, Dr Momen delivered a climate talk titled "Forging a CVF-COP26 Climate Solidarity" at the UK's foremost think tank Chatham House, calling for global solidarity and political commitment to combat climate challenges.

Mentioning Bangladesh's various initiatives including the "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan Decade 2030" and Bangladesh's self-financed USD450 million Climate Change Trust Fund, the minister said that the country has been pursuing a low carbon development path although Bangladesh is a minimal emitter.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that the Rohingyas posed a grave threat to the environment in southeastern Bangladesh and called for UK's support in repatriating them to their own country, Myanmar, the release said.

High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem gave her welcome speech at the dialogue, organized jointly by Bangladesh High Commission and Chatham House and attended by Maldives Speaker and former President and CVF Thematic Ambassador for Ambition Mohamed Nasheed along with a number of CVF Ambassadors and High Commissioners and climate experts. Chatham House Chair Bernice Lee moderated the talk where several British and British-Bangladeshis joined in a lively question and answer session with the Foreign Minister.