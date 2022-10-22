Cyclone Sitrang likely to make landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday 

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh early Tuesday with wind-speed gusting up to 93 kilometres per hour and coastal areas are likely to be flooded with tidal surge, according to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The well-marked low over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay intensified into a depression.

"The well-marked low over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay intensified into a depression and lay centred over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area at 6 PM. It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-westerly direction," said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released a cyclone track image on Saturday. According to the track, the system is very likely to move in a northwest direction and intensify further into a Deep Depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning.

Gathering steam, it would then further strengthen into a cyclone by Monday morning. Thereafter, it would continue to move north-north-eastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast on early Tuesday.

The weather conditions over Southeast Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh may deteriorate in the next 48 hours, the met office says.

The Well-Marked low over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay intensified into a "Depression" over East-central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay and North Andaman Sea.

On Saturday evening, the depression was located over the east-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to west Andaman islands, 925 km south to Chattogram port, 845 km south to Cox's Bazar port, 945 km South and Southeast to Mongla port and 890 South and Southeast to Payra port.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to observe the situation with caution. All fishing boats and trawlers over Southeast Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Mostafa Kamal Palash, a climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard on Saturday, "We have been predicting the cyclone for the past 16 days. The low over south-east side of Andaman Islands has intensified further during the last 24 hours. The cyclone is likely to hit the coasts of Khulna and Barisal divisions from next Monday night, with possible wind speed 110 to 120 km per hour."

Rain will start from Sunday and will continue till Wednesday under the influence of low pressure, he added.

Mostafa Kamal Palash also said, "The cyclone is likely to hit all the coastal districts of Khulna and Barisal divisions and Noakhali in Chattogram division. These coastal districts may be inundated by a 5 to 8 feet tidal surge thanks to combined effect of cyclone and new moon."

Anandakumar Das, head of the Cyclone Monitoring Department of the Indian Meteorological Department, said, "According to indications from various models, the cyclone is likely to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast. However, two 24 Parganas of West Bengal will definitely be affected."

"Heavy rains and stormy winds will lash the Odisha and West Bengal coasts from Monday. Local people should be prepared to face the cyclone," he added.