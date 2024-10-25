Cyclone Dana uproots trees, snaps power lines on India's east coast

World+Biz

Reuters
25 October, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

Cyclone Dana uproots trees, snaps power lines on India's east coast

According to the IMD, the landfall process is expected to continue this morning

Reuters
25 October, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:47 pm
Police personnel stand guard ashore near a damaged shop at a beach in Balasore on 24 October 24, hours before cyclone Dana hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Photo: AFP
Police personnel stand guard ashore near a damaged shop at a beach in Balasore on 24 October 24, hours before cyclone Dana hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Photo: AFP

A "severe cyclonic storm" pounded India's eastern coast on Friday, uprooting trees, snapping power lines and inundating some areas, authorities said, adding that no deaths or injuries were reported.

Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha state around midnight with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph (62-68 mph), gusting up to 120 kph (75 mph), but weakened into a cyclonic storm by forenoon, the weather department said.

It is expected to weaken further into a deep depression in the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Odisha had closed schools, suspended flights to and from its capital city of Bhubaneswar until Friday morning, and evacuated more than half a million people in anticipation of the storm.

"We don't have any reports of damage to life or property, only damage to trees. Power in the affected area will be restored by late afternoon," said Dilip Routrai, administrative chief of the region where the cyclone made landfall.

Ports and industries in the state did not sustain any damage, he said.

Paradip port, where work was suspended since Wednesday, had resumed normal operations, a senior port official told Reuters.

By late Friday morning, people in several areas began returning to their homes from shelters.

"We had tied our goats at home before we left for the shelter and returned to find that both they and our house were safe," one resident told a local television channel.

Top News

Cyclone Dana / Odisha / landfall / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

1h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

20h | Videos