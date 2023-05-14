Cyclone Mocha makes landfall visibly along Naf River coastlines

Bangladesh

BSS
14 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:36 pm

Related News

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall visibly along Naf River coastlines

BSS
14 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:36 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The 'eye' or the centre point of the most powerful cyclone Mocha in two decades made its landfall in the south-eastern coastline ahead of the speculated timeline, making its way through the Naf River that divided Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"The 'eye' of the cyclone made its landfall shortly after midday today on the Teknaf shorelines, coming through the Naf River, ahead of what we had speculated," Bangladesh met office spokesman AKM Nazmul Huda today BSS.

But, he said, the tail or the rest of the severe storm, which was categorised as a very dangerous Cat 5 cyclone, might take more time to land or cross the coastlines.

Meanwhile, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Quamruzzaman of Teknaf, a place that visibly bears the worst brunt of the cyclone, said the wind was blowing at a speed of over 200 kilometres per hour in Taknaf and its southernmost part Shahpori Dip along the Bay of Bengal.

"The weather is frightening because of the very high velocity of wind but we are yet to see the much feared massive tidal surges," he said.

The weather officials said the Naf River was currently witnessing high-tide that began at 11 am and would continue until 5pm, contrary to the low-tide in Cox's Bazar, which started at 9 am and continued till 3 pm.

The officials and residents in Cox's Bazar said cyclone Mocha was bringing with it heavy rain and winds of up to 195kph (120mph) and feared which could trigger dangerous flooding on land around the Bay of Bengal.

The storm surges of up to four metres could swamp villages in low lying areas but tensions grew about amid speculations that the storm could ravage the world's largest refugee camp in Teknaf where over a million Rohingyas took makeshift refugees to evade persecution in their homeland in Myanmar.

Bangladesh authorities, however, moved to safety some half a million people while many of the Rohingyas living in risky foothills were relocated amid fears of mudslides.

 

Cyclone Mocha / landfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

5h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

5h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman